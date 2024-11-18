NBA Best Bets: Kings vs. Hawks Picks for November 18 Published 12:39 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (8-6) face the Atlanta Hawks (6-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Before placing a wager on this matchup, take a peek at the best bets available on Monday according to our computer predictions.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Kings vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Kings (- 4.5)

Sacramento is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has beaten the spread five times in 14 games.

The Kings are 5-3 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks have two wins ATS (2-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (234.5)





The Kings’ 14 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 234.5 points six times.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 10 of 14 outings.

The average total in Sacramento’s games this season is 228.9, 5.6 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s outings this season is 231.3, 3.2 more points than this game’s total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s sixth-highest scoring team this season compared to the fourth-ranked Kings.

The Kings are the NBA’s 23rd-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-185)

The Kings have been favorites in 10 games this season and won seven (70%) of those contests.

The Hawks have won in three of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Sacramento has a record of 6-2 when it’s favored by -185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Kings, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.