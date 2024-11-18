How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19 Published 5:58 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

Top-25 teams will take the court in three games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Lions at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

