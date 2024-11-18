How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Published 5:58 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

Top-25 teams will take the court in three games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers

North Alabama Lions at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

