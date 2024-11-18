How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Published 8:55 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 teams will hit the court across six games on Tuesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Purdue Boilermakers taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Northern Kentucky Norse

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 21 Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Lipscomb Bisons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

