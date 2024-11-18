How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 12:54 am Monday, November 18, 2024

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

IUPUI Jaguars at No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

