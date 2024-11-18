How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Published 12:54 am Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, November 18

There are four games featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball slate.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

IUPUI Jaguars at No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones

North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18

How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 18

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, November 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, November 18

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Print Article

SportsPlus