How to Watch the NBA Today, November 19 Published 11:32 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

In one of the six intriguing matchups on the NBA menu today, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will play at TD Garden.

Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 19

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA

Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

