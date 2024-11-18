How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published 12:54 am Monday, November 18, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (6-8) face the Sacramento Kings (8-6) at Golden 1 Center on November 18, 2024.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- Sacramento is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.
- The Kings average 117.5 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 120.4 the Hawks allow.
- Sacramento has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 120.4 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.5% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.
- Atlanta is 5-4 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 27th.
- The Hawks put up just 2.5 more points per game (116.6) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (114.1).
- When it scores more than 114.1 points, Atlanta is 6-4.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Kings have been worse in home games this season, putting up 117.1 points per game, compared to 117.9 per game on the road.
- Sacramento surrenders 111.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 116.7 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have played better at home this season, sinking 12 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 30% three-point percentage in road games.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 116.9 points per game, compared to 116.3 away. They’re also better defensively, giving up 120.1 points per game at home, and 120.7 away.
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 0.6 fewer points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (120.7).
- This season the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.1 per game) than away (29.3).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Carter
|Out
|Shoulder
|Malik Monk
|Out
|Ankle
|Domantas Sabonis
|Questionable
|Back
|DeMar DeRozan
|Questionable
|Back
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee