How to Watch the Kings vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18

The Atlanta Hawks (6-8) face the Sacramento Kings (8-6) at Golden 1 Center on November 18, 2024.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Sacramento is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The Kings average 117.5 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 120.4 the Hawks allow.

Sacramento has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 120.4 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 45.5% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta is 5-4 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 27th.

The Hawks put up just 2.5 more points per game (116.6) than the Kings allow their opponents to score (114.1).

When it scores more than 114.1 points, Atlanta is 6-4.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Kings have been worse in home games this season, putting up 117.1 points per game, compared to 117.9 per game on the road.

Sacramento surrenders 111.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 116.7 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have played better at home this season, sinking 12 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.7 threes per game and a 30% three-point percentage in road games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 116.9 points per game, compared to 116.3 away. They’re also better defensively, giving up 120.1 points per game at home, and 120.7 away.

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 0.6 fewer points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (120.7).

This season the Hawks are collecting fewer assists at home (28.1 per game) than away (29.3).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Devin Carter Out Shoulder Malik Monk Out Ankle Domantas Sabonis Questionable Back DeMar DeRozan Questionable Back

Hawks Injuries