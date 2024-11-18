College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 18 Published 6:22 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The North Alabama Lions versus the Auburn Tigers is one of many compelling options on Monday in SEC action. To assist you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Pacific +24.5 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Pacific Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Pacific Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 20.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arkansas by 20.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arkansas -24.5

Arkansas -24.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: North Alabama +26.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: North Alabama Lions at Auburn Tigers

North Alabama Lions at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 19.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 19.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -26.5

Auburn -26.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

