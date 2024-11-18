Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 19
Published 9:17 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Tuesday in college basketball action, including the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model recommends in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Gardner-Webb +9.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Gardner-Webb by 5.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charlotte (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Drexel -1.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Drexel Dragons at Fairfield Stags
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Drexel by 15.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Drexel (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Illinois +18.5 vs. DePaul
- Matchup: Eastern Illinois Panthers at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: DePaul by 6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: DePaul (-18.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Notre Dame -19.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Notre Dame by 31.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Notre Dame (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +14.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Loyola Chicago by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Samford +17.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 8.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-17.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: UC Riverside +7.5 vs. Santa Clara
- Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: UC Riverside by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Santa Clara (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: SIU-Edwardsville +2.5 vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: SIU-Edwardsville by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Green Bay (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Bethune-Cookman +11.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Tulane by 3.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tulane (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Western Illinois +14.5 vs. Northern Iowa
- Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Northern Iowa by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Iowa (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.