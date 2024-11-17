Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17? Published 12:52 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Can we count on Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 48 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 27.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 21:31 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

