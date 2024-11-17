Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17? Published 12:53 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In three of 18 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 48 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

