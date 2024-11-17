Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17? Published 12:53 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Should you bet on Gustav Nyquist to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Canucks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 25% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 48 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Canucks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 27.4 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 1 0 19:21 Away L 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.