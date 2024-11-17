Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 18 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

Stamkos has eight points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Stamkos averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

In six of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 18 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.

With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 8 Points 0 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

