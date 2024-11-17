Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 18 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
  • Stamkos has eight points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
  • In six of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 18 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
  • With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
8 Points 0
4 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17?

Print Article

SportsPlus