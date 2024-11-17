Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 18 games, Stamkos has averaged 18:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- Stamkos has eight points overall, accumulating at least one point in six different games.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.
- In six of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 18 games, he has eight points, with two multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
- With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
