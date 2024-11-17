SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 13

Published 2:18 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Entering Week 13 of the college football schedule, let’s take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
  • Last Game Result: W 52-7 vs Mercer

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
  • Last Game Result: W 28-10 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Texas

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th
  • Last Game Result: W 20-10 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Kentucky
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Georgia

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: W 31-17 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: UMass
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-30 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Wofford
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 6: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 41st
  • Last Game Result: L 31-17 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: UTEP
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 7: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
  • Last Game Result: W 38-3 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: LSU

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
  • Last Game Result: L 27-16 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: W 27-16 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 11: Missouri

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
  • Last Game Result: L 34-30 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
  • Last Game Result: L 20-10 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 14: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th
  • Last Game Result: W 48-6 vs Murray State

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
  • Last Game Result: W 48-14 vs Louisiana-Monroe

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
  • Last Game Result: L 33-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Missouri
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

