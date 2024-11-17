SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 13
Published 2:18 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024
Entering Week 13 of the college football schedule, let’s take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which break down how each team in the SEC compares to the competition.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
- Last Game Result: W 52-7 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 35th
- Last Game Result: W 28-10 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Texas
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th
- Last Game Result: W 20-10 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Georgia
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: W 31-17 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: UMass
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: South Carolina
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: W 34-30 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Wofford
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 6: Tennessee
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 41st
- Last Game Result: L 31-17 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: UTEP
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 7: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
- Last Game Result: W 38-3 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 8: LSU
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
- Last Game Result: L 27-16 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 9: Florida
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: W 27-16 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 15th
- Last Game Result: L 28-7 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 11: Missouri
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
- Last Game Result: L 34-30 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: L 30-23 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
- Last Game Result: L 20-10 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 14: Kentucky
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 11th
- Last Game Result: W 48-6 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 47th
- Last Game Result: W 48-14 vs Louisiana-Monroe
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: L 33-14 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Missouri
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
