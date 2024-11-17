Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks face off on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 19:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).
- Through 18 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
- The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.