Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks face off on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 19:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.
  • O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).
  • Through 18 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
10 Points 0
3 Goals 0
7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game - November 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 17?

Print Article

SportsPlus