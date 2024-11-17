Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks face off on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on O’Reilly interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 19:38 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in nine games, with 10 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He has a 10% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).

Through 18 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Canucks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.

The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Canucks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 10 Points 0 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

