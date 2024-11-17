Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks meet at Rogers Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi has averaged 25:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- Josi has 12 points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and seven assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 1.5% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).
- Through 18 games, he has 12 points, with four multi-point games.
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|12
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
