Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Vancouver Canucks meet at Rogers Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:31 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

Josi has 12 points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and seven assists.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 1.5% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 18 opportunities).

Through 18 games, he has 12 points, with four multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The team’s +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 12 Points 0 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

