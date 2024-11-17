NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 18 Published 10:31 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

Today’s NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the contests is the Orlando Magic taking on the Phoenix Suns.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 18

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)

Over (229.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Heat -3.5

Heat -3.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 11.2 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 11.2 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)

Over (220.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

NBCS-PH and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Knicks -13.5

Knicks -13.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 16.0 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 16.0 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)

Over (230.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and MNMT

MSG and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -3.5

Pacers -3.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.6 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 0.6 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)

Over (231.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN

TSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 8.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 8.2 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI

NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -1.5

Magic -1.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 1.8 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 1.8 points) Total: 209.5 points

209.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.3 total projected points)

Over (217.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL

AZFamily and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 8.7 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 8.7 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.8 total projected points)

Over (234.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors -3.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.8 total projected points)

Over (225.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

