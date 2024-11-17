NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 18
Published 10:31 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024
Today’s NBA slate features top teams in action. Among the contests is the Orlando Magic taking on the Phoenix Suns.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 18
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Pistons -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Heat -3.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Knicks -13.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 16.0 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 0.6 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Bucks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 8.2 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -1.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 1.8 points)
- Total: 209.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 8.7 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -3.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.