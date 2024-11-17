Lunsford takes first at Black Bear Madness 5K in Harlan Published 2:04 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

A two-time regional cross county champion, Harlan County senior Peyton Lunsford is accustomed to winning races. Lunsford, who will run next season at Morehead State University, won another race on Saturday in downtown Harlan as she placed first in the Black Bear Madness 5K iwht a time of 19:55.

Harlan freshman Harper Carmical was second with a time of 20:18. Preslee Hensley, Jayden Sargent and Ethan Lewis rounded out the top five five.