Kings vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 18 Published 6:42 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

As they gear up to play the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) on Monday, November 18 at Golden 1 Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET, the Sacramento Kings (8-6) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks’ injury report also has four players on it.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

Their last time out, the Kings won on Saturday 121-117 against the Jazz. In the Kings’ win, De’Aaron Fox led the way with a team-high 49 points (adding three rebounds and nine assists).

The Hawks’ last game on Friday ended in a 129-117 victory over the Wizards. Dyson Daniels scored a team-best 25 points for the Hawks in the victory.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Carter PG Out Shoulder Malik Monk SG Out Ankle 12.6 3.0 2.8 Domantas Sabonis C Questionable Back 20.2 12.5 6.6 DeMar DeRozan SG Questionable Back 22.9 4.1 4.1

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 19.3 5.3 1.7 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8.0 2.0 2.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.