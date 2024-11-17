How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 9:59 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

Monday’s college basketball schedule includes six games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Troy Trojans taking on the LSU Tigers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grand Canyon Antelopes at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.