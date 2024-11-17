How to Watch the Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published 12:55 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) battle the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) on November 17, 2024. The matchup airs on KATU and FDSSE.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Get tickets for this game at StubHub.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47%).
- In games Atlanta shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Hawks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 13th.
- The Hawks record just 2.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Trail Blazers allow (114.5).
- Atlanta is 6-4 when scoring more than 114.5 points.
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- The Trail Blazers’ 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Portland has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.
- The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.8 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 120.8 the Hawks allow.
- Portland is 2-0 when it scores more than 120.8 points.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- On offense, the Hawks put up 116.9 points per game at home, compared to 117.6 points per game on the road.
- Atlanta cedes 120.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 122 in road games.
- The Hawks are making 12.4 threes per game both at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34% at home and 35.6% away from home.
Catch NBA action all season long on Max.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- The Trail Blazers score more points per game at home (109) than away (104.3), but also concede more at home (117.9) than on the road (110.7).
- In 2024-25 Portland is conceding 7.2 more points per game at home (117.9) than on the road (110.7).
- This season the Trail Blazers are averaging more assists at home (23.4 per game) than on the road (18.3).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|De’Andre Hunter
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Questionable
|Thigh
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matisse Thybulle
|Out
|Knee
|Deandre Ayton
|Questionable
|Finger
|Anfernee Simons
|Out
|Chest