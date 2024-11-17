How to Watch the Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17 Published 12:55 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) battle the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) on November 17, 2024. The matchup airs on KATU and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

KATU, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47%).

In games Atlanta shoots better than 47% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Hawks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 13th.

The Hawks record just 2.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Trail Blazers allow (114.5).

Atlanta is 6-4 when scoring more than 114.5 points.

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers’ 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Portland has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 11th.

The Trail Blazers score an average of 106.8 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 120.8 the Hawks allow.

Portland is 2-0 when it scores more than 120.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

On offense, the Hawks put up 116.9 points per game at home, compared to 117.6 points per game on the road.

Atlanta cedes 120.1 points per game at home this season, compared to 122 in road games.

The Hawks are making 12.4 threes per game both at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34% at home and 35.6% away from home.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers score more points per game at home (109) than away (104.3), but also concede more at home (117.9) than on the road (110.7).

In 2024-25 Portland is conceding 7.2 more points per game at home (117.9) than on the road (110.7).

This season the Trail Blazers are averaging more assists at home (23.4 per game) than on the road (18.3).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Hamstring Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Questionable Shoulder De’Andre Hunter Out Knee Vit Krejci Questionable Thigh

Trail Blazers Injuries