Published 6:28 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream - November 17

A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) host the Austin Peay Governors (3-0) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Governors, winners of three in a row.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Volunteers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Governors’ opponents hit.
  • In games Tennessee shot better than 46.3% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 237th.
  • Last year, the Volunteers put up 5.6 more points per game (78.8) than the Governors allowed (73.2).
  • Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • The Governors’ 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
  • Austin Peay went 15-8 when it shot better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers ranked 41st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Governors ranked 113th.
  • The Governors scored an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.
  • When Austin Peay gave up fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 12-10.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Offensively Tennessee fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Volunteers were better at home last season, ceding 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 on the road.
  • In home games, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (32.4%).

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • At home, Austin Peay put up 81.4 points per game last season, 12.5 more than it averaged away (68.9).
  • At home, the Governors allowed 72.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).
  • At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Austin Peay’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33.8%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Union (TN) W 95-75 F&M Bank Arena
11/8/2024 @ Butler W 68-66 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2024 Chattanooga W 67-61 F&M Bank Arena
11/17/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2024 @ Morehead State Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/26/2024 Georgia State The Reef at FSCJ South Campus

