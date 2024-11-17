How to Watch Tennessee vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream – November 17
Published 6:28 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) host the Austin Peay Governors (3-0) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Governors, winners of three in a row.
Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Last season, the Volunteers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Governors’ opponents hit.
- In games Tennessee shot better than 46.3% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.
- The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 237th.
- Last year, the Volunteers put up 5.6 more points per game (78.8) than the Governors allowed (73.2).
- Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- The Governors’ 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).
- Austin Peay went 15-8 when it shot better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Volunteers ranked 41st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Governors ranked 113th.
- The Governors scored an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.
- When Austin Peay gave up fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 12-10.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Offensively Tennessee fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Volunteers were better at home last season, ceding 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 on the road.
- In home games, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (32.4%).
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Austin Peay put up 81.4 points per game last season, 12.5 more than it averaged away (68.9).
- At home, the Governors allowed 72.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).
- At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Austin Peay’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33.8%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-64
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|W 77-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|W 92-57
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|–
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Union (TN)
|W 95-75
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/8/2024
|@ Butler
|W 68-66
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2024
|Chattanooga
|W 67-61
|F&M Bank Arena
|11/17/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2024
|@ Morehead State
|–
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/26/2024
|Georgia State
|–
|The Reef at FSCJ South Campus
