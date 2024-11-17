How to Watch Tennessee vs. Austin Peay on TV or Live Stream – November 17 Published 6:28 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) host the Austin Peay Governors (3-0) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Volunteers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Governors, winners of three in a row.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

Last season, the Volunteers had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Governors’ opponents hit.

In games Tennessee shot better than 46.3% from the field, it went 13-1 overall.

The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Governors ranked 237th.

Last year, the Volunteers put up 5.6 more points per game (78.8) than the Governors allowed (73.2).

Tennessee went 20-2 last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors’ 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Austin Peay went 15-8 when it shot better than 38.9% from the field.

The Volunteers ranked 41st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Governors ranked 113th.

The Governors scored an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Volunteers allowed.

When Austin Peay gave up fewer than 78.8 points last season, it went 12-10.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Offensively Tennessee fared better when playing at home last season, putting up 82.6 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game on the road.

Defensively the Volunteers were better at home last season, ceding 62.8 points per game, compared to 75.3 on the road.

In home games, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to on the road (32.4%).

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Austin Peay put up 81.4 points per game last season, 12.5 more than it averaged away (68.9).

At home, the Governors allowed 72.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.1).

At home, Austin Peay knocked down 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Austin Peay’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33.8%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb W 80-64 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville W 77-55 KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana W 92-57 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia – Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Union (TN) W 95-75 F&M Bank Arena 11/8/2024 @ Butler W 68-66 Hinkle Fieldhouse 11/11/2024 Chattanooga W 67-61 F&M Bank Arena 11/17/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/20/2024 @ Morehead State – Ellis T. Johnson Arena 11/26/2024 Georgia State – The Reef at FSCJ South Campus

