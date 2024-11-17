How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17

Published 6:47 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, November 17

There are two games featuring an SEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Austin Peay Governors versus the Tennessee Volunteers.

Today’s SEC Games

Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Utah Utes at Mississippi State Bulldogs

