Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 18 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has registered a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 13 Points 0 8 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

