Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 18 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
  • He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
  • In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
  • With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.
  • The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
13 Points 0
8 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

