Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 6:26 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Sunday at 10:00 PM ET, facing the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Canucks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 18 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:58 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
- In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has registered a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.
- With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.
- The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.