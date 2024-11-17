Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 17

Published 1:48 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 17

The Vancouver Canucks’ (9-4-3) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Sunday, November 17 game against the Nashville Predators (5-10-3) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Derek Forbort D Out Lower Body
Brock Boeser RW Out Upper Body
Thatcher Demko G Out Knee

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Venue: Rogers Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks rank 19th in the league with 51 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Defensively, Vancouver is one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
  • They have the league’s 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 41 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (58 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Canucks (-121) Predators (+101) 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Injury Report

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 17

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 17

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - November 15

Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – November 15

Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report November 15

Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report November 15

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - November 15

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report Today – November 15

Print Article

SportsPlus