Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 17 Published 1:48 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks’ (9-4-3) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Sunday, November 17 game against the Nashville Predators (5-10-3) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Lower Body Brock Boeser RW Out Upper Body Thatcher Demko G Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Venue: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks rank 19th in the league with 51 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Defensively, Vancouver is one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.

They have the league’s 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 41 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (58 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-121) Predators (+101) 5

