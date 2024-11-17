Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 17
Published 1:48 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Vancouver Canucks’ (9-4-3) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Sunday, November 17 game against the Nashville Predators (5-10-3) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Derek Forbort
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Brock Boeser
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thatcher Demko
|G
|Out
|Knee
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Canucks vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Venue: Rogers Arena
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks rank 19th in the league with 51 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Defensively, Vancouver is one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank eighth.
- They have the league’s 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 41 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville gives up 3.2 goals per game (58 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.
Canucks vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-121)
|Predators (+101)
|5
