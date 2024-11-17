Buy Tickets for Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators on November 17
Published 6:47 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
Conor Garland and Ryan O’Reilly will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Sunday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET.
Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!
Canucks vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-122)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Canucks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Quinn Hughes
|16
|3
|14
|17
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|16
|6
|10
|16
|Brock Boeser
|12
|6
|5
|11
|Conor Garland
|16
|4
|7
|11
|Elias Pettersson
|16
|5
|5
|10
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|18
|8
|5
|13
|Roman Josi
|18
|1
|11
|12
|Ryan O’Reilly
|18
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|18
|3
|6
|9
|Gustav Nyquist
|18
|5
|3
|8
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Canucks’ 3.2 average goals per game add up to 51 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, Vancouver has been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 49 total goals to rank eighth.
- The Canucks’ 20.83% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 11th in the NHL.
- The Predators have scored 41 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville’s 58 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.69%.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.