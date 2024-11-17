Buy Tickets for Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators on November 17 Published 6:47 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Conor Garland and Ryan O’Reilly will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vancouver Canucks play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Sunday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 17

Sunday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Canucks (-122)

Canucks (-122) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Canucks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Quinn Hughes 16 3 14 17 Jonathan Tanner Miller 16 6 10 16 Brock Boeser 12 6 5 11 Conor Garland 16 4 7 11 Elias Pettersson 16 5 5 10 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 18 8 5 13 Roman Josi 18 1 11 12 Ryan O’Reilly 18 3 7 10 Jonathan Marchessault 18 3 6 9 Gustav Nyquist 18 5 3 8

Canucks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Canucks’ 3.2 average goals per game add up to 51 total, which makes them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, Vancouver has been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 49 total goals to rank eighth.

The Canucks’ 20.83% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 11th in the NHL.

The Predators have scored 41 goals this season (2.3 per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville’s 58 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

The Predators have the NHL’s 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 20.69%.

