Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 6:25 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Brady Skjei will be on the ice Sunday when his Nashville Predators play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 18 games, Skjei has averaged 21:01 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -6.

Skjei has gotten at least one point in five games, with five points in total.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (16 opportunities).

He has registered a point in five of his 18 games this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.

The Canucks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.