Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 17 Published 6:41 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The injury report for the Portland Trail Blazers (5-8) ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) currently includes four players. The Hawks also have four injured players listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

Their last time out, the Trail Blazers won on Wednesday 106-98 against the Timberwolves. In the Trail Blazers’ win, Shaedon Sharpe led the way with a team-high 33 points (adding six rebounds and one assist).

The Hawks head into this contest after a 129-117 victory against the Wizards on Friday. Dyson Daniels scored a team-best 25 points for the Hawks in the win.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matisse Thybulle SG Questionable Knee Deandre Ayton C Questionable Finger 13.3 10.5 1.0 Anfernee Simons SG Questionable Chest 16.3 2.0 4.3 Robert Williams III C Questionable Rest 12.0 5.7 1.7

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vit Krejci PG Out Thigh 4.5 1.3 1.0 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 8.0 2.0 2.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Shoulder Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.