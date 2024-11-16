Titans vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 11 Published 11:44 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Minnesota Vikings (7-2) go on the road to take on the Tennessee Titans (2-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 17, 2024. We have same-game parlay options for you below.

Titans vs. Vikings Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Vikings Spread

Spread: Vikings -5.5 (-120), Titans +5.5 (-102)

Vikings -5.5 (-120), Titans +5.5 (-102) Computer Pick: Vikings

Vikings The Vikings have gone 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread in a game one time this year (1-8-0).

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it has played as 5.5-point underdogs or more (0-3).

Titans vs. Vikings Total

Total: 39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over The Vikings have combined with their opponent and gone over the point total in 33.3% of their contests this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

So far in 2024, Titans games have gone over the point total in five of nine games (55.6%).

The teams combine to score 42 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup’s total.

These teams allow a combined 44.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup’s total.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -220, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +165

-220, +165 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop nets $43.85 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay pays out $46.24 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Vikings to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet nets $39.86 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Vikings to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop pays out $42.06 on a $10 bet.

