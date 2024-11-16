Titans vs. Vikings Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 11 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

A victory by the Minnesota Vikings over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model prediction for these teams’ upcoming game, on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET (at Nissan Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Vikings are totaling 343.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 11th, surrendering 310.9 yards per game. The Titans have been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 273.6 total yards per contest (second-best). On offense, they rank 27th by putting up 295.6 total yards per game.

Titans vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (-6) Over (39.5) Vikings 29, Titans 14

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee has a record of just 1-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been an underdog by 6 points or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

So far this year, five of Tennessee’s nine games with a set number have gone over the point total.

The average total for Titans games (playoffs included) is 40.4 points, 0.9 more than this game’s over/under.

Vikings Betting Info

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Vikings’ implied win probability is 71.4%.

Minnesota has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Vikings have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

So far this season, three of Minnesota’s nine games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 39.5, 5.8 points fewer than the average total in Vikings games thus far this season (playoffs included).

Titans vs. Vikings 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Vikings 24.6 17.4 26 17 22.8 18 Titans 17.4 26.7 17 22.8 17.8 29.8

