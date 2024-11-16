SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024

Published 6:25 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024

College football Week 12 action includes eight games with SEC teams. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Texas vs. Arkansas | Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn

SEC Scores | Week 12

Texas 20 – Arkansas 10

Arkansas covered the 13.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 57.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

  • Passing: Quinn Ewers (20-for-32, 176 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaydon Blue (14 ATT, 83 YDS)
  • Receiving: Isaiah Bond (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (17-for-25, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (11 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Arkansas
315 Total Yards 231
176 Passing Yards 149
139 Rushing Yards 82
0 Turnovers 2

Auburn 48 – Louisiana-Monroe 14

Auburn covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Auburn Top Performers

  • Passing: Payton Thorne (22-for-32, 286 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (14 ATT, 102 YDS)
  • Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana-Monroe Top Performers

  • Passing: Aidan Armenta (8-for-15, 89 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ahmad Hardy (15 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Louisiana-Monroe Auburn
218 Total Yards 507
154 Passing Yards 304
64 Rushing Yards 203
0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 12 SEC Schedule

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Game Location: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
  • Game Location: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

