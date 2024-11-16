SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024 Published 6:25 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

College football Week 12 action includes eight games with SEC teams. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Texas vs. Arkansas | Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn

SEC Scores | Week 12

Texas 20 – Arkansas 10

Arkansas covered the 13.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 57.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Quinn Ewers (20-for-32, 176 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Quinn Ewers (20-for-32, 176 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaydon Blue (14 ATT, 83 YDS)

Jaydon Blue (14 ATT, 83 YDS) Receiving: Isaiah Bond (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (17-for-25, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (17-for-25, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (11 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja’Quinden Jackson (11 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Texas Arkansas 315 Total Yards 231 176 Passing Yards 149 139 Rushing Yards 82 0 Turnovers 2

Auburn 48 – Louisiana-Monroe 14

Auburn covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Auburn Top Performers

Passing: Payton Thorne (22-for-32, 286 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)

Payton Thorne (22-for-32, 286 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (14 ATT, 102 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (14 ATT, 102 YDS) Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana-Monroe Top Performers

Passing: Aidan Armenta (8-for-15, 89 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Aidan Armenta (8-for-15, 89 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Ahmad Hardy (15 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Ahmad Hardy (15 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Louisiana-Monroe Auburn 218 Total Yards 507 154 Passing Yards 304 64 Rushing Yards 203 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 12 SEC Schedule

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Game Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

