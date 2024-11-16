SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 12 2024
Published 6:25 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
College football Week 12 action includes eight games with SEC teams. Read below to see up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Texas vs. Arkansas | Louisiana-Monroe vs. Auburn
SEC Scores | Week 12
Texas 20 – Arkansas 10
Arkansas covered the 13.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 57.5-point total.
Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (20-for-32, 176 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaydon Blue (14 ATT, 83 YDS)
- Receiving: Isaiah Bond (5 TAR, 4 REC, 48 YDS)
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (17-for-25, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (11 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 74 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Texas
|Arkansas
|315
|Total Yards
|231
|176
|Passing Yards
|149
|139
|Rushing Yards
|82
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Auburn 48 – Louisiana-Monroe 14
Auburn covered the 24.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.
Auburn Top Performers
- Passing: Payton Thorne (22-for-32, 286 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (14 ATT, 102 YDS)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
Louisiana-Monroe Top Performers
- Passing: Aidan Armenta (8-for-15, 89 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ahmad Hardy (15 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jonathan Bibbs (1 TAR, 1 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Auburn
|218
|Total Yards
|507
|154
|Passing Yards
|304
|64
|Rushing Yards
|203
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 12 SEC Schedule
No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Game Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
