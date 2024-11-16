NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 17
Published 7:37 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the floor at Target Center.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important matchups today below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 17
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -4.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
