How to Watch the NBA Today, November 17
Published 5:36 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule features 10 games, including the Dallas Mavericks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 17
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
