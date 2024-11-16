How to Watch the NBA Today, November 17 Published 5:36 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule features 10 games, including the Dallas Mavericks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 17

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSN

AZFamily and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSUN

FDSIN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU and FDSSE

KATU and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSDET

MNMT2 and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: SCHN and CHSN

SCHN and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK

KFAA and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and YES

MSG and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC

KJZZ and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

