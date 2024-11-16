How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17
Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
There are eight games featuring an SEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Butler Bulldogs versus the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Today’s SEC Games
Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
East Carolina Pirates at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Butler Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Mocs at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Texas Longhorns at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
