How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17 Published 8:59 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

There are eight games featuring an SEC team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Butler Bulldogs versus the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

East Carolina Pirates at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Butler Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga Mocs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at DePaul Blue Demons

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

