Hawks vs. Cavaliers Tickets Available – Friday, Nov. 29 Published 6:30 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) go head to head with the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 29, 2024. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Cavaliers 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Cavaliers 117.2 Points Avg. 123.4 120.8 Points Allowed Avg. 111.2 46.8% Field Goal % 52.1% 34.6% Three Point % 41.8%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.4 points, four rebounds and 11.3 assists per game for the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson is responsible for 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, connecting on 3.2 per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Johnson, who records 1.2 per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.8 steals an outing.

Cavaliers’ Top Players

Donovan Mitchell tallies 24.6 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds per outing and 4.1 assists per contest.

This season, Jarrett Allen is averaging 14.1 points, 1.8 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.

In addition, Darius Garland chips in with 21.1 points, 6.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Mitchell averages 3.8 made threes per game.

Mitchell’s 1.5 steals and Evan Mobley’s 1.5 blocks per game are important to the Cavaliers’ defensive production.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home – 11/30 Hornets – Away – 12/2 Pelicans – Home – 12/4 Bucks – Away – 12/6 Lakers – Home – 12/8 Nuggets – Home –

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/17 Hornets – Home – 11/19 Celtics – Away – 11/20 Pelicans – Home – 11/24 Raptors – Home – 11/27 Hawks – Home – 11/29 Hawks – Away – 12/1 Celtics – Home – 12/3 Wizards – Home – 12/5 Nuggets – Home – 12/7 Hornets – Away – 12/8 Heat – Away –

