Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 17
Published 9:17 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
The UCSB Gauchos versus the San Jose State Spartans is one of many solid options on Sunday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UCSB -6.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: UCSB Gauchos at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 50.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCSB (-6.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Charleston (SC) -2.5 vs. Liberty
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Charleston (SC) by 20.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Colorado -15.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Colorado by 30.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nebraska +3.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Saint Mary’s Gaels vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 8.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-3.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Oregon -13.5 vs. Troy
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 24.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-13.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Citadel -3.5 vs. N.C. A&T
- Matchup: North Carolina A&T Aggies at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Citadel by 12 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Citadel (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Baylor -28.5 vs. Tarleton State
- Matchup: Tarleton State Texans at Baylor Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 36.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Baylor (-28.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Georgia Southern +1.5 vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Georgia Southern by 5.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: William & Mary (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Boise State -2.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Boise State by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boise State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State +7.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 17
- Computer Projection: Chattanooga by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.