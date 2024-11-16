Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 17 Published 9:17 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The UCSB Gauchos versus the San Jose State Spartans is one of many solid options on Sunday in college basketball action — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available below.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.