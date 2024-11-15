Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15?
Published 12:53 am Friday, November 15, 2024
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- In four of 17 games this season, Stamkos has scored — but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 50 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|1
|0
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:19
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
