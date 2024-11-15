Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15? Published 12:53 am Friday, November 15, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flames yet this season.

Marchessault has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1 10/28/2024 Lightning 1 0 1 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-3 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.