Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 15?
Published 12:53 am Friday, November 15, 2024
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Marchessault has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.2 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/6/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/4/2024
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/2/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/31/2024
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/28/2024
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
