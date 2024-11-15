Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 17 Published 4:38 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (2-7) are set for a home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Vikings’ game versus the Titans will be available on TV.

Nov 17, 2024: Titans vs. Vikings Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 666 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 4.4 YPC

28 REC / 154 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.1 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 32 REC / 483 YDS / 3 TD / 53.7 YPG Will Levis QB 874 YDS (68.2%) / 7 TD / 7 INT

147 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 24.5 RUSH YPG Mason Rudolph QB 806 YDS (59.4%) / 4 TD / 4 INT

61 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 15.3 RUSH YPG Harold Landry OLB 40 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 43 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD Kenneth Murray LB 59 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK Arden Key OLB 21 TKL / 8 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Vikings Key Players

Name Position Stats Sam Darnold QB 2,141 YDS (68.6%) / 17 TD / 10 INT

148 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16.4 RUSH YPG Justin Jefferson WR 53 REC / 831 YDS / 5 TD / 92.3 YPG Aaron Jones RB 653 YDS / 2 TD / 72.6 YPG / 4.6 YPC

28 REC / 258 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 28.7 REC YPG Jordan Addison WR 21 REC / 298 YDS / 2 TD / 42.6 YPG Andrew Van Ginkel OLB 38 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK / 2 INT Jonathan Greenard OLB 26 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK Ivan Pace Jr. LB 52 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK Byron Murphy CB 40 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD

Vikings Injuries

Gabriel Murphy | OLB (Out) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Aaron Jones | RB (Unspecified) Injury: Ribs

Ribs

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats: 142 ATT | 653 YDS | 2 TDs

142 ATT | 653 YDS | 2 TDs Sam Darnold | QB (Unspecified) Injury: Right hand

Right hand

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Passing Stats: 261-for-179 | 2,141 YDS | 17 TDs | 10 INTs

261-for-179 | 2,141 YDS | 17 TDs | 10 INTs

Rushing Stats: 38 ATT | 148 YDS | 0 TDs

38 ATT | 148 YDS | 0 TDs Harrison Smith | S (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 50 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs

1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 50 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs Stephon Gilmore | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs Ivan Pace Jr. | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 3.0 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 52 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

3.0 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 52 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Theo Jackson | S (Unspecified) Injury: Hand

Hand

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Blake Cashman | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Elbow

Elbow

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 44 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

2.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 44 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs Andrew Van Ginkel | OLB (Unspecified) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 6.0 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 38 Tackles | 2 INTs | 3 PDs

6.0 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 38 Tackles | 2 INTs | 3 PDs Cam Robinson | OT (Unspecified) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 4 GP

4 GP Josh Oliver | TE (Unspecified) Injury: Wrist

Wrist

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Vikings Schedule