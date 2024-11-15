Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 17
Published 4:38 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (2-7) are set for a home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.
The Vikings’ game versus the Titans will be available on TV.
Email newsletter signup
Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Nov 17, 2024: Titans vs. Vikings Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|666 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 4.4 YPC
28 REC / 154 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.1 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|32 REC / 483 YDS / 3 TD / 53.7 YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|874 YDS (68.2%) / 7 TD / 7 INT
147 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 24.5 RUSH YPG
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|806 YDS (59.4%) / 4 TD / 4 INT
61 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 15.3 RUSH YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|40 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|43 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|59 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|Arden Key
|OLB
|21 TKL / 8 TFL / 4 SACK
Titans Injuries
Watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Vikings Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|2,141 YDS (68.6%) / 17 TD / 10 INT
148 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16.4 RUSH YPG
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|53 REC / 831 YDS / 5 TD / 92.3 YPG
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|653 YDS / 2 TD / 72.6 YPG / 4.6 YPC
28 REC / 258 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 28.7 REC YPG
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|21 REC / 298 YDS / 2 TD / 42.6 YPG
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|OLB
|38 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK / 2 INT
|Jonathan Greenard
|OLB
|26 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|52 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|40 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD
Vikings Injuries
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Ribs
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 142 ATT | 653 YDS | 2 TDs
- Injury: Right hand
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Passing Stats: 261-for-179 | 2,141 YDS | 17 TDs | 10 INTs
- Rushing Stats: 38 ATT | 148 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 50 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 3.0 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 52 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Hand
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Elbow
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 44 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs
- Injury: Hip
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 6.0 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 38 Tackles | 2 INTs | 3 PDs
- Injury: Foot
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Wrist
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
Gabriel Murphy | OLB (Out)
Aaron Jones | RB (Unspecified)
Sam Darnold | QB (Unspecified)
Harrison Smith | S (Unspecified)
Stephon Gilmore | CB (Unspecified)
Ivan Pace Jr. | LB (Unspecified)
Theo Jackson | S (Unspecified)
Blake Cashman | LB (Unspecified)
Andrew Van Ginkel | OLB (Unspecified)
Cam Robinson | OT (Unspecified)
Josh Oliver | TE (Unspecified)
Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Giants
|W 28-6
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|49ers
|W 23-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Texans
|W 34-7
|CBS
|9/29/2024
|at Packers
|W 31-29
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|vs. Jets
|W 23-17
|NFL Network
|10/20/2024
|Lions
|L 31-29
|FOX
|10/24/2024
|at Rams
|L 30-20
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/3/2024
|Colts
|W 21-13
|NBC
|11/10/2024
|at Jaguars
|W 12-7
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|at Titans
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Bears
|–
|FOX
|12/1/2024
|Cardinals
|–
|FOX
|12/8/2024
|Falcons
|–
|FOX
|12/16/2024
|Bears
|–
|ABC
|12/22/2024
|at Seahawks
|–
|FOX
|12/29/2024
|Packers
|–
|FOX
|TBD
|at Lions
|–
|–