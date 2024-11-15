Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 17

Published 4:38 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 17

The Tennessee Titans (2-7) are set for a home matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Vikings’ game versus the Titans will be available on TV.

Email newsletter signup

Watch live NFL games, NFL Network, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Nov 17, 2024: Titans vs. Vikings Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 666 YDS / 3 TD / 74 YPG / 4.4 YPC
28 REC / 154 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.1 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 32 REC / 483 YDS / 3 TD / 53.7 YPG
Will Levis QB 874 YDS (68.2%) / 7 TD / 7 INT
147 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 24.5 RUSH YPG
Mason Rudolph QB 806 YDS (59.4%) / 4 TD / 4 INT
61 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 15.3 RUSH YPG
Harold Landry OLB 40 TKL / 9 TFL / 5 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 43 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 INT / 7 PD
Kenneth Murray LB 59 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
Arden Key OLB 21 TKL / 8 TFL / 4 SACK

Titans Injuries

Watch Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Vikings Key Players

Name Position Stats
Sam Darnold QB 2,141 YDS (68.6%) / 17 TD / 10 INT
148 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 16.4 RUSH YPG
Justin Jefferson WR 53 REC / 831 YDS / 5 TD / 92.3 YPG
Aaron Jones RB 653 YDS / 2 TD / 72.6 YPG / 4.6 YPC
28 REC / 258 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 28.7 REC YPG
Jordan Addison WR 21 REC / 298 YDS / 2 TD / 42.6 YPG
Andrew Van Ginkel OLB 38 TKL / 10 TFL / 6 SACK / 2 INT
Jonathan Greenard OLB 26 TKL / 8 TFL / 7 SACK
Ivan Pace Jr. LB 52 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK
Byron Murphy CB 40 TKL / 2 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD

Vikings Injuries

    Gabriel Murphy | OLB (Out)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Aaron Jones | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ribs
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 142 ATT | 653 YDS | 2 TDs

    Sam Darnold | QB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Right hand
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Passing Stats: 261-for-179 | 2,141 YDS | 17 TDs | 10 INTs
    • Rushing Stats: 38 ATT | 148 YDS | 0 TDs

    Harrison Smith | S (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 50 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs

    Stephon Gilmore | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 37 Tackles | 1 INT | 5 PDs

    Ivan Pace Jr. | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 3.0 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 52 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Theo Jackson | S (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hand
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Blake Cashman | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Elbow
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 44 Tackles | 0 INTs | 5 PDs

    Andrew Van Ginkel | OLB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 6.0 Sacks | 10.0 TFL | 38 Tackles | 2 INTs | 3 PDs

    Cam Robinson | OT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Josh Oliver | TE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Wrist
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Get tickets for any NFL game this season at StubHub.

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Giants W 28-6 FOX
9/15/2024 49ers W 23-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Texans W 34-7 CBS
9/29/2024 at Packers W 31-29 CBS
10/6/2024 vs. Jets W 23-17 NFL Network
10/20/2024 Lions L 31-29 FOX
10/24/2024 at Rams L 30-20 Amazon Prime Video
11/3/2024 Colts W 21-13 NBC
11/10/2024 at Jaguars W 12-7 FOX
11/17/2024 at Titans CBS
11/24/2024 at Bears FOX
12/1/2024 Cardinals FOX
12/8/2024 Falcons FOX
12/16/2024 Bears ABC
12/22/2024 at Seahawks FOX
12/29/2024 Packers FOX
TBD at Lions

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Print Article

SportsPlus