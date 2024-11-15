Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 16
Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) into their battle against the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Sanford Stadium, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, keep reading.
Tennessee vs. Georgia Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Stadium: Sanford Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|1,129 YDS / 20 TD / 125.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC
12 REC / 94 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
|Nico Iamaleava
|QB
|1,868 YDS (65.2%) / 11 TD / 4 INT
215 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 23.9 RUSH YPG
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|20 REC / 505 YDS / 4 TD / 56.1 YPG
|DeSean Bishop
|RB
|372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
|James Pearce Jr.
|DL
|21 TKL / 6 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Will Brooks
|DB
|33 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
|Joshua Josephs
|DL
|22 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
|Arion Carter
|LB
|34 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Chattanooga
|W 69-3
|9/7/2024
|at North Carolina State
|W 51-10
|9/14/2024
|vs. Kent State
|W 71-0
|9/21/2024
|at Oklahoma
|W 25-15
|10/5/2024
|at Arkansas
|L 19-14
|10/12/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 23-17
|10/19/2024
|vs. Alabama
|W 24-17
|11/2/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|W 28-18
|11/9/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|W 33-14
|11/16/2024
|at Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UTEP
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Vanderbilt
|–
Georgia Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Carson Beck
|QB
|2,488 YDS (65.4%) / 17 TD / 12 INT
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|477 YDS / 7 TD / 53 YPG / 5 YPC
23 REC / 140 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG
|Dillon Bell
|WR
|33 REC / 393 YDS / 4 TD / 43.7 YPG
|Arian Smith
|WR
|34 REC / 535 YDS / 3 TD / 59.4 YPG
|Jalon Walker
|LB
|36 TKL / 6 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Dan Jackson
|DB
|43 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
|Daylen Everette
|DB
|35 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Malaki Starks
|DB
|46 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Georgia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Clemson
|W 34-3
|9/7/2024
|vs. Tennessee Tech
|W 48-3
|9/14/2024
|at Kentucky
|W 13-12
|9/28/2024
|at Alabama
|L 41-34
|10/5/2024
|vs. Auburn
|W 31-13
|10/12/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|W 41-31
|10/19/2024
|at Texas
|W 30-15
|11/2/2024
|vs. Florida
|W 34-20
|11/9/2024
|at Ole Miss
|L 28-10
|11/16/2024
|vs. Tennessee
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. UMass
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Georgia Tech
|–