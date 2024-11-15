Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 16 Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) into their battle against the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Sanford Stadium, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, keep reading.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Stadium: Sanford Stadium

Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 1,129 YDS / 20 TD / 125.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC

12 REC / 94 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 1,868 YDS (65.2%) / 11 TD / 4 INT

215 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 23.9 RUSH YPG Dont’e Thornton WR 20 REC / 505 YDS / 4 TD / 56.1 YPG DeSean Bishop RB 372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC James Pearce Jr. DL 21 TKL / 6 TFL / 5.5 SACK Will Brooks DB 33 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Joshua Josephs DL 22 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK Arion Carter LB 34 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 33-14 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Georgia Key Players

Name Position Stats Carson Beck QB 2,488 YDS (65.4%) / 17 TD / 12 INT Trevor Etienne RB 477 YDS / 7 TD / 53 YPG / 5 YPC

23 REC / 140 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG Dillon Bell WR 33 REC / 393 YDS / 4 TD / 43.7 YPG Arian Smith WR 34 REC / 535 YDS / 3 TD / 59.4 YPG Jalon Walker LB 36 TKL / 6 TFL / 4.5 SACK Dan Jackson DB 43 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD Daylen Everette DB 35 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Malaki Starks DB 46 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Georgia Schedule