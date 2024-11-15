Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 16

Published 8:50 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 16

Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (8-1) into their battle against the Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Sanford Stadium, on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ABC, keep reading.

Email newsletter signup

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Location: Athens, Georgia
  • Stadium: Sanford Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 1,129 YDS / 20 TD / 125.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC
12 REC / 94 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 1,868 YDS (65.2%) / 11 TD / 4 INT
215 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 23.9 RUSH YPG
Dont’e Thornton WR 20 REC / 505 YDS / 4 TD / 56.1 YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 372 YDS / 3 TD / 46.5 YPG / 6.9 YPC
James Pearce Jr. DL 21 TKL / 6 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Will Brooks DB 33 TKL / 2 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD
Joshua Josephs DL 22 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
Arion Carter LB 34 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15
10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14
10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky W 28-18
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 33-14
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Georgia Key Players

Name Position Stats
Carson Beck QB 2,488 YDS (65.4%) / 17 TD / 12 INT
Trevor Etienne RB 477 YDS / 7 TD / 53 YPG / 5 YPC
23 REC / 140 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 17.5 REC YPG
Dillon Bell WR 33 REC / 393 YDS / 4 TD / 43.7 YPG
Arian Smith WR 34 REC / 535 YDS / 3 TD / 59.4 YPG
Jalon Walker LB 36 TKL / 6 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Dan Jackson DB 43 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
Daylen Everette DB 35 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Malaki Starks DB 46 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Clemson W 34-3
9/7/2024 vs. Tennessee Tech W 48-3
9/14/2024 at Kentucky W 13-12
9/28/2024 at Alabama L 41-34
10/5/2024 vs. Auburn W 31-13
10/12/2024 vs. Mississippi State W 41-31
10/19/2024 at Texas W 30-15
11/2/2024 vs. Florida W 34-20
11/9/2024 at Ole Miss L 28-10
11/16/2024 vs. Tennessee
11/23/2024 vs. UMass
11/29/2024 vs. Georgia Tech

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

Print Article

SportsPlus