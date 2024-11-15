Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – November 15

Published 1:50 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ (5-9-3) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Friday, November 15 matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-6-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Anthony Mantha RW Out For Season Lower Body

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 29th in the league with 41 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, allowing 56 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
  • Their goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the league.

Flames Season Insights

  • With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Flames have the league’s 20th-ranked offense.
  • Calgary allows 2.9 goals per game (50 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • Their -4 goal differential is 17th in the league.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-127) Flames (+107) 6.5

