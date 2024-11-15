Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today – November 15
Published 1:50 am Friday, November 15, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ (5-9-3) injury report has three players listed ahead of a Friday, November 15 matchup with the Calgary Flames (8-6-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anthony Mantha
|RW
|Out For Season
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 29th in the league with 41 goals scored (2.4 per game).
- Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, allowing 56 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-15) ranks 26th in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- With 46 goals (2.7 per game), the Flames have the league’s 20th-ranked offense.
- Calgary allows 2.9 goals per game (50 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential is 17th in the league.
Predators vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-127)
|Flames (+107)
|6.5
