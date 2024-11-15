November 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:36 am Friday, November 15, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Friday, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club square off at Delta Center.

There is live coverage available for all the action in the NHL on Friday, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Pittsburgh Penguins @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Nashville Predators @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.