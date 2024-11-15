How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16 Published 5:58 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Louisville Cardinals versus the Kentucky Wildcats.

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Louisville Cardinals versus the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

South Dakota Coyotes at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

