How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 5:58 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Louisville Cardinals versus the Kentucky Wildcats.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Dakota Coyotes at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

