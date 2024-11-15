How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16
Published 8:58 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
Ranked squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the Wofford Terriers playing the Duke Blue Devils.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: ACCN
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: SEC Network+
Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: FOX Sports Networks
