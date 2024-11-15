How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 8:58 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the Wofford Terriers playing the Duke Blue Devils.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

