How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16 Published 8:58 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

Ranked squads are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the Wofford Terriers playing the Duke Blue Devils.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wofford Terriers at No. 6 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC Kangaroos at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.