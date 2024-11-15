How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16 Published 5:36 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

In one of the five compelling matchups on the NBA card on Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks will square off at American Airlines Center.

You will find information on how to watch Saturday’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 16

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports

SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS

NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ

NBCS-CA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

