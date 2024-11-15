How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

Published 5:36 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 16

In one of the five compelling matchups on the NBA card on Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks will square off at American Airlines Center.

You will find information on how to watch Saturday’s NBA action right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – November 16

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Gulf Coast Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, and KENS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, November 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 17

Where to Watch Titans vs. Vikings on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 17

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Print Article

SportsPlus