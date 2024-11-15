How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16 Published 9:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2024

The Miami Hurricanes versus the Florida Gators is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball slate that features an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

Liberty Lady Flames at Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Miami Hurricanes at Florida Gators

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Louisville Cardinals at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

