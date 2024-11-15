How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Published 5:29 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will take the court in three games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.

Today’s SEC Games

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 15 West Virginia Mountaineers

Murray State Racers at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Missouri Tigers at Western Illinois Leathernecks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET

