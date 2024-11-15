How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15 Published 9:54 am Friday, November 15, 2024

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hit the court for one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature SEC squads.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.