How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15
Published 9:54 am Friday, November 15, 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hit the court for one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature SEC squads.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
