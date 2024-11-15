How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Published 9:54 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets hit the court for one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature SEC squads.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 20 Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live - November 15

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on TV or Streaming Live – November 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 15

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 15

Print Article

SportsPlus