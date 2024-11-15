How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 15
Published 12:50 am Friday, November 15, 2024
Friday’s NHL schedule features a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Predators vs. Flames Picks
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)
- This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals six times.
- So far this season, five games Calgary has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Predators score 2.41 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.71, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
- The 6.2 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the total set for this contest.
Bet on the total at BetMGM today!
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -131
- The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-5).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 56.7% chance to win.
Flames Moneyline: +110
- In 13 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Calgary has achieved the upset four times.
- The Flames have four victories in games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in 12 chances).
- Calgary has a 47.6% implied probability to win this game.
Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Calgary 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged 0.5 goals per game, shooting 12.5%.
- Roman Josi has one goal and 11 assists for Nashville to compile 12 total points (0.7 per game).
- Ryan O’Reilly has created 10 points for Nashville in 17 games this season, netting a goal on 10.7% of his shots and putting up three goals and seven assists.
- Across 13 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 4-7-2. During those games, he’s allowed 34 goals while recording 346 saves.
Flames Points Leaders
- Rasmus Andersson’s four goals and seven assists in 17 matchups give him 11 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Jonathan Huberdeau has made a big impact for Calgary this season with 10 points, thanks to six goals and four assists.
- Calgary’s Mikael Backlund has nine points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and five assists (fourth).
- Daniel Vladar’s record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, allowing 24 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 233 saves with a .907 save percentage (25th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 4-0
|Home
|-160
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|L 3-2
|Away
|+119
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|L 3-2
|Away
|+151
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|–
|Away
|-131
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|–
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
Flames’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/9/2024
|Sabres
|L 3-2
|Away
|+129
|11/11/2024
|Kings
|W 3-1
|Home
|+116
|11/12/2024
|Canucks
|L 3-1
|Away
|+188
|11/15/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+110
|11/19/2024
|Islanders
|–
|Home
|–
|11/21/2024
|Rangers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23/2024
|Wild
|–
|Home
|–
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Calgary, Alberta
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.