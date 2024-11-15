How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 15 Published 12:50 am Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday’s NHL schedule features a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals six times.

So far this season, five games Calgary has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Predators score 2.41 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.71, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.

The 6.2 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the total set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-5).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 56.7% chance to win.

Flames Moneyline: +110

In 13 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Calgary has achieved the upset four times.

The Flames have four victories in games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in 12 chances).

Calgary has a 47.6% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Calgary 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged 0.5 goals per game, shooting 12.5%.

Roman Josi has one goal and 11 assists for Nashville to compile 12 total points (0.7 per game).

Ryan O’Reilly has created 10 points for Nashville in 17 games this season, netting a goal on 10.7% of his shots and putting up three goals and seven assists.

Across 13 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 4-7-2. During those games, he’s allowed 34 goals while recording 346 saves.

Flames Points Leaders

Rasmus Andersson’s four goals and seven assists in 17 matchups give him 11 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Jonathan Huberdeau has made a big impact for Calgary this season with 10 points, thanks to six goals and four assists.

Calgary’s Mikael Backlund has nine points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and five assists (fourth).

Daniel Vladar’s record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, allowing 24 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 233 saves with a .907 save percentage (25th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160 11/11/2024 Avalanche L 3-2 Away +119 11/14/2024 Oilers L 3-2 Away +151 11/15/2024 Flames – Away -131 11/17/2024 Canucks – Away – 11/20/2024 Kraken – Away – 11/23/2024 Jets – Home –

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/9/2024 Sabres L 3-2 Away +129 11/11/2024 Kings W 3-1 Home +116 11/12/2024 Canucks L 3-1 Away +188 11/15/2024 Predators – Home +110 11/19/2024 Islanders – Home – 11/21/2024 Rangers – Home – 11/23/2024 Wild – Home –

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

