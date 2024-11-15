How to Pick the Predators vs. Flames Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 15

Published 12:50 am Friday, November 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Friday’s NHL schedule features a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Flames Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

  • This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Friday’s over/under of 6.5 goals six times.
  • So far this season, five games Calgary has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.
  • The Predators score 2.41 goals per game, compared to the Flames’ average of 2.71, adding up to 1.4 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.5.
  • The 6.2 goals per game these two teams concede are 0.3 less than the total set for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

  • The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (5-5).
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).
  • The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 56.7% chance to win.

Flames Moneyline: +110

  • In 13 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Calgary has achieved the upset four times.
  • The Flames have four victories in games with moneyline odds of +110 or longer (in 12 chances).
  • Calgary has a 47.6% implied probability to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Calgary 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 13 points. He has averaged 0.5 goals per game, shooting 12.5%.
  • Roman Josi has one goal and 11 assists for Nashville to compile 12 total points (0.7 per game).
  • Ryan O’Reilly has created 10 points for Nashville in 17 games this season, netting a goal on 10.7% of his shots and putting up three goals and seven assists.
  • Across 13 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 4-7-2. During those games, he’s allowed 34 goals while recording 346 saves.

Flames Points Leaders

  • Rasmus Andersson’s four goals and seven assists in 17 matchups give him 11 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Jonathan Huberdeau has made a big impact for Calgary this season with 10 points, thanks to six goals and four assists.
  • Calgary’s Mikael Backlund has nine points, courtesy of four goals (fourth on team) and five assists (fourth).
  • Daniel Vladar’s record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, allowing 24 goals (2.6 goals against average) and amassing 233 saves with a .907 save percentage (25th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club W 4-0 Home -160
11/11/2024 Avalanche L 3-2 Away +119
11/14/2024 Oilers L 3-2 Away +151
11/15/2024 Flames Away -131
11/17/2024 Canucks Away
11/20/2024 Kraken Away
11/23/2024 Jets Home

Flames’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/9/2024 Sabres L 3-2 Away +129
11/11/2024 Kings W 3-1 Home +116
11/12/2024 Canucks L 3-1 Away +188
11/15/2024 Predators Home +110
11/19/2024 Islanders Home
11/21/2024 Rangers Home
11/23/2024 Wild Home

Nashville vs. Calgary Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Calgary, Alberta
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome

