Harris Insurance Agency Grand Reopening Published 9:44 am Friday, November 15, 2024

A long-time downtown Harlan business has unveiled their new look. Harris Insurance Agency held a Grand Reopening on Thursday, showing off a remodeled building complete with a facelift for the outward appearance and a renewed commitment to serving the insurance needs of Harlan Countians.

Tenna Harrison, who has been with Harris Insurance for many years, talked about the future of the business.

“I started in Cumberland in 1999,” Harrison said. “When Roy Allison retired, Mike asked me to come in and be part of the family.”

Harrison noted when Mike Allison retired, her brother came into the business as a partner.

The funding to upgrade the outside of the building was supplemented with grant money from the city of Harlan aimed at beautifying the downtown area.

“We got $2,000,” Harrison said. “(Harlan City) Tourism did the mural.”

The side of the building now features a large mural created by local artists.

“We’re so proud of it,” Harrison said. “It’s beautiful.”

Harrison mentioned there are still a few planned upgrades which have not yet been completed.

“We still don’t have our awnings up, we’ve got to get those in,” Harrison said.

The Grand Reopening does not mark a return to business since the agency has not been closed.

“We’re just kicking off a new era,” Harrison explained. “We’re celebrating 90 years of a family tradition and kicking off a new family tradition.”

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley was on hand for the Grand Reopening.

“Harris Insurance has been a staple in our community for many, many years, 90 to be exact,” Mosley said. “We certainly appreciate the investment they have made in beautifying a downtown property, it looks incredible. If you looked at what the building looked like before compared to now, you wouldn’t even know it was the same place…it’s great seeing old buildings come back to life, it helps create a sense of hope in your community.”

The agency handles all types of insurance except for health insurance.

For more information on the products and services available from Harris Insurance Agency, call 606-573-4770 or go to their Facebook page or website at https://harrisagents.com.