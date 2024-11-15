College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 16
Published 9:59 pm Friday, November 15, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday in SEC play, including a South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Indiana Hoosiers. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, see below.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Stetson +25 vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 16.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma -25
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Jackson State +24.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 14.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -24.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: South Carolina +7.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Indiana Hoosiers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 16.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Indiana -7.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: Peacock
Pick: Ole Miss -3 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 28.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -3
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Texas -39 vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Matchup: Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 45.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -39
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
